TPT executive producer Carol-Lynn Parente took time away from developing her next national series to be honored by her peers.

Parente was in Los Angeles Sunday to be ushered into the Children's and Family Emmy Silver Circle, a club for those who have distinguished themselves for more than 25 years. She was inducted with six others, including Tara Sorensen, head of children's programming at Apple TV+, and "Animaniacs" creator Tom Ruegger.

Parente was an executive producer for "Sesame Street" before joining TPT, where she was the co-creator for the national series, "Hero Elementary." She currently is working on "Skillsville," an animated series for youngsters that is expected to debut in 2025.

"As a producer, I am always focused on keeping the production pipeline moving and looking ahead to the next challenge because there is one around every corner," Parente said Monday. "But it was wonderful to take a look back at the many accomplishments over the years and realize the positive impact that was made."

Sunday's ceremonies also celebrated those entering the Gold Circle for more than 50 years of outstanding contributions. Those three recipients were: "Saved By the Bell" creator Peter Engel, MTV co-founder Fred Seibert and David Newell, best known for playing Mr. McFeely on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."