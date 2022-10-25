It's not enough for cats to have nine lives, some of them need a second chance.

The Animal Humane Society has teamed up with the presenters of the national tour of "Cats," Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical based on the poems of T.S. Elliot, for an adoption and pet education awareness event on Saturday, which also is National Cat Day.

The Jellicle Ball will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. between the matinee and evening performances of "Cats," which concludes Sunday at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre after a six-day run. Other activities including a Q&A with a behaviorist as well as a meet-and-greet with AHS kitty mascot Purrs.

The real-life ball will be held at Jack Link's Legend Lounge in The Hennepin (900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.) next to the Orpheum, and is free to the public.