Touch Of March Possible Next Week

Twin Cities January Summary So Far

Despite the colder than average weather as of late, January Temperatures are running nearly +3.5F above average with snowfall running more than -3.5" below average. As we approach the back half of January, it looks like temperatures will return to warmer than average levels with minimal snowfall potential in the forecast.

Coldest Wind Chill Values AM Wednesday

Here's the lowest wind chills expected on Wednesday. Some locations will be in the -10s to -30s across the region, which means that frost bite could occur within minutes for some. Bundle up!

Dress For The Weather

Welcome to the Arctic

Take a look at the 850mb temp anomaly across the nation as we head through the next 7 days. Some of the coldest air of the season by far will continue across much of the nation with many dealing with subzero wind chill values.

COLD Mid January Temperatures

Temps in the Twin Cities over the next several days will continue to see very cold temps with readings running well below average for this time of the year. As we approach the weekend and into next week, we'll see a pretty dramatic shift toward warmer temps once again.

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)

It's probably no surprise, but most locations around the Midwest and Great Lakes have had a "Mild" winter so far. Again, we're still waiting for the other boot to drop, but being in an El Nino setup, a winter like last year is not really in the cards. The Midwest will likely see an overall warmer and less snowy winter.

"Mild" Winter So Far in for the Twin Cities

Here's a look at the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI) for Minneapolis, MN so far this winter season. With a lack of cold temps and snow, it may be no surprise that we are currently sitting under a "Mild" winter rating so far.

COLD & Quiet Week Ahead

Here's the weather outlook through the weekend ahead, which shows quiet weather in place closer to home, but it will still be very cold. There could be a brief shot of light snow late Thursday into Friday, mainly southwest of the Twin Cities. Stay tuned.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, there is very minimal precipitation potential closer to home over the next 7 days with very little amounts across the state.

Seasonal Snowfall So Far

The Twin Cities has only seen 7.w" of snow this season, which is more than -17.0" below normal snowfall and the 22nd least snowy start to any season on record. Duluth is nearly -30" below normal snowfall and Marquette in nearly -42" below normal snowfall.

Seasonal Snowfall Departure From Average

Looking around the region, no climate site has a surplus this season. The biggest deficits are around the Great Lakes, where we typically get lake effect snow, but with a lack of Arctic air, we haven't seen much in the way of heavy snow yet this season.

Twin Cities Average Snowfall

Depending on what 30-year average you look at, December is typically the 1st or 2nd snowiest month out of the year in the Twin Cities. If you look at the last 30 years 1993-2022, December averages 12.7" of snow and is the snowiest month of the year, followed by January with nearly 11" of snow.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday calls for cold temps with readings holding in the single digits through the afternoon. Feels like temps will be even colder and into the -10s much of the daylight hours.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in the Twin Cities on Wednesday will start around zero in the morning and will will warm in to the single digits in the afternoon. WNW winds will be strong once again will gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph, which will keep the wind chill values in the subzero range all day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps For Minneapolis on Wednesday

Feels like temps through the day will be around the -15F to -5F through the entire day. It will be cold, but not as cold as it has been over the last few days.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday will still be quite cold with highs hovering in the single digits above and below zero, which is nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis will be well below average for this time of the year with readings nearly -10F to -15F below average through the week. Highs by Sunday will warm into the 20s, which will be close to average for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis over the next 7 days shows well below average temps through the rest of the week. The coldest readings will end early Saturday morning before warmer weather moves in once again. Highs warm into the 30s as we approach early next week into the 30s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, warmer than average temperatures returning across much of the nation. After a very cold week ahead, it looks like El Nino warmth returns.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows more active weather across much of the nation and especially across the Central and Southern US.

Touch Of March Possible Next Week

By Paul Douglas

My over-hyped Space Laser 3000 must be malfunctioning. We are still experiencing one of the 5 strongest El Ninos since 1950. Big storms are consistently tracking south and east of Minnesota. Nearly 8" of snow delighted residents of Nashville on Monday. The hills of northern Alabama have picked up more snow this winter than we have. Flurries were spotted on the Florida Panhandle!

Our relentless snow drought continues until further notice. The pressure gradient relaxes slightly today, allowing relentless winds to ease a bit. Thursday's snowy swirl tracks south over Iowa. By the way, eastern Nebraska, much of Iowa and southern Wisconsin has 8-16" snow on the ground. Blame/thank El Nino.

A reinforcing slap of numbing air on Friday gives way to a slow weekend warming trend. I see 30s pretty much every day next week. In fact weather models hint ice or rain by midweek. Bizarre swings in weather, but not that unusual for January.

I could live without windchill, but seeing the sun again has been healing.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, less wind. Winds: NW 10-15. High 8.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Feels like -15F. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low 0.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds, snow stays south. Winds: NW 10-15. High 9.

FRIDAY: Few flakes, feels like -20F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -2. High 5.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, a little better. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: -5. High 11.

SUNDAY: A few clouds, stiff breeze. Winds: S 10-25. Wake-up: 3. High: 21.

MONDAY: Cloud-cluttered and milder. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 16. High: 31.

TUESDAY: Chance of a little freezing drizzle. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High 33.

This Day in Weather History

January 17th

1996: A severe ice storm hits the western and northern Twin Cities with accumulations between a half an inch and an inch. A foot of snow fell over central Minnesota.

1982: The citizens of Tower wake up to a frigid low of -52 degrees F.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 17th

Average High: 21F (Record: 44F set in 1894)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -26F set in 1967)

Record Rainfall: 0.90" set in 1996

Record Snowfall: 5.1" set in 1932

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 17th

Sunrise: 7:46am

Sunset: 4:59pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 13 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: 1 Minute & 49 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 27 minutes

Moon Phase for January 17th at Midnight

0. Day Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday looks very cold across much of the nation with temps running nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year.

National Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Areas of snow will continue across the Great Lakes. There will also be areas of heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather Outlook through Thursday shows areas of snow lingering across the Great Lakes with heavy accumulations possible. There will be more rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies with some snow drifting through the Midwest, south of the Twin Cities.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across the Western US and especially along the Coast and the high elevations. There will also be some decent precipitation across the Great Lakes and more heavy precipitation developing in the Southern US.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, Heavy snow will continue to fall in the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be some heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes and parts of the Eastern US.

