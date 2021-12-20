USA Hockey has canceled the U.S.-Canada women's hockey game scheduled for Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, citing "concerns around COVID-19.''

The cancellation was announced at about 1 p.m. Monday, less than six hours before the game was to have started. The game was part of the teams' pre-Olympic tour through the U.S. and Canada before the Beijing Olympics, which begin Feb. 4.

Both teams were in St. Paul and practiced Sunday. More than 10,000 people were expected to attend Monday's game, with the U.S. roster featuring nine players with Minnesota ties.

The next game of the tour is set for Jan. 3 in Edmonton.

"We're extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,'' USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. "We're thankful for the great support we've received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community, and we look forward to the next time we're back here in Minnesota.''

Canada has won four of the six games in their My Why Tour, with three of the games decided in overtime. Nine players with Minnesota ties are on the U.S. roster, which recently was reduced to 23 players — the exact size allowed for the Beijing Games in February.

The U.S. has been training at the SuperRink in Blaine. The team includes 2018 Olympic gold medalists Lee Stecklein (Rose­ville/Gophers), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth) and Amanda Kessel (Gophers). Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior/Gophers), Abbey Murphy (Gophers) and Megan Bozek (Gophers), part of the U.S. team that won the silver medal at last summer's world championships, also are on the roster.