We've barely seen the sun so far in 2024, and if you're sick of this gray winter, an expansive floral display is here to bring some color and nature back into our lives.

Flowers are set to bloom this coming week at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, just in time for the Spring Flower Show running Feb. 9 to March 10.

In addition to terrariums and florals of tropical varieties (orchids, bromeliads, houseplants) and forced bulbs (daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and more), the annual show inside the Oswald Visitor Center Great Hall and its art galleries promises not to be the same old, same old.

New features include floor-to-ceiling fabric-wrapped trees, a two-story, basket-laden arch display and a forest- and orchid-themed vignette for design inspiration. Local artists will get stage time with botanical-themed art woven into the floral displays.

The annual flower show is adding some fun and games, too. There are selfie stations. And, as part of the expanded After Hours with the Flowers Date Nights (Feb. 15, 22, and 29,) there'll be botanical-focused trivia and nature-themed board game. Flower show favorites such as live music and guest speakers — from garden experts to botanical artists — will return.

Tickets are $15, general admission; $30, after-hours events. For more information, visit arb.umn.edu/flowershow.



