Blaine police detectives and agents from the Minnesota BCA spent several hours at a park in Blaine on Monday searching for the remains of a woman who went missing nearly 30 years ago.

A tip given to Blaine police two weeks ago led authorities to the northern part of Laddie Lake Park to look for Tamara Colleen Bradley, who was last seen leaving her job in Minneapolis on the afternoon of Sept. 30, 1994.

"The Blaine Police Department has always considered this an open case and has reexamined the case file several times over the last 29 years," said Captain Mark Boerboom.

Bradley was wearing blue jeans and athletic shoes with light reflectors on the back of the shoe when she left Federal Foam Technologies about 3:30 p.m. on that Friday afternoon, according to a missing persons bulletin issued by the BCA.

The company was preparing to move to Wisconsin and Bradley had planned to spend the weekend looking for a place closer to the state line to live. At the same time, her 5-year-old son was staying with the father of her ex-husband and Bradley was to pick up the boy at the end of the weekend, but never did, according to an episode of Dateline, which aired on NBC in 2019.

"Her son was everything to her. Everything," Bradley's sister Wendy Edwards told the TV show. "She would never just leave. Someone did something to her."

Authorities found Bradley's silver four-door 1988 Buick Century Custom with Minnesota license plate number 286-CCY at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Minneapolis four days after the 30-year-old mother disappeared. But there have been no signs of Bradley.

A team composed of Blaine police detectives, the BCA Crime Scene team and the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit searched the park on 89th Avenue NE. just west of Hwy. 65 after a tip with information about Bradley's whereabouts led them there. Nothing was found on Monday, Blaine Police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Blaine Police at 763-785-6168.