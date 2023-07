Tiny hidden treasures

Opening Festival for the Trail of Small Wonders at the Westwood Hills Nature Center. The trail has "tiny hidden dwellings" for magical beings along the trail. The festival includes butterfly stilt walkers, live music, puppetry, storytelling, face painting, a dance performance, magic, and hands-on art stations.