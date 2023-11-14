WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Golden State, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Chase Center

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM, iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Today's line: Warriors by 4½.

Pregame reading: The Timberwolves won Sunday's first meeting of the teams.

For the fans: This is the second "in-season tournament" game for the Wolves this season. They are 1-0 after beating San Antonio on Friday. Here's how the tournament works.

Opening bell: Anthony Edwards was named Western Conference player of the week as he has averaged 31.3 points in four Wolves wins over the past week. The Wolves have won six in a row, which is longer than any winning streak they had last season. Their defense held Golden State to 39% shooting in Sunday's matchup.

Watch him: Stephen Curry had 38 points Sunday as the Warriors lost to the Wolves 116-110, but Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels made Curry's life as difficult as he could chasing him around the floor and making him work. Curry was 11-for-25 from the floor. The matchup between one of the league's best perimeter defenders and one of the best scorers in NBA history is one fans should savor.

Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin remains out for the Wolves because of a right MCL sprain.

Forecast: The Warriors will make some adjustments in the second game for this to be a tougher matchup for the Wolves to win on the road. If Golden State gets any help from its other stars and Curry can do what he did Sunday, the Warriors could win. But the Wolves' personnel creates a lot of problems for the Warriors, especially when the Wolves are playing defense like they have so far this season. Expect another close game.

. . .

