When the Timberwolves come back from the All-Star break, they'll have a new addition to the team, at least for a little while.

The team plans to sign former first-round pick Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed. Jackson, a forward, has played in parts of six seasons after he was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's averaged in 6.0 points per game in 278 games.

Jackson's career began with Sacramento, where he played in part of two seasons before the Kings dealt him to Dallas as part of a deal to get Harrison Barnes. From there, the Mavericks dealt him to Oklahoma City. After that, Jackson bounced around to the Bucks, the Celtics and the Suns.

Jackson played in 23 games for the Celtics last season. He is a career 42% shooter overall and 32% from three-point range.

This season, Jackson played in 19 games for the Mavericks G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, where he averaged 19.5 points per game on 41% shooting from three-point range.

After Jackson's 10-day contract expires, the Wolves will still have two open roster spots after trading Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. for Monte Morris at this season's deadline. They will have to fill at least one of those spots, under league rules. The Wolves could sign a free agent or elevate one of their two-way players.



