Matt Lloyd, the vice president of basketball operations for the Orlando Magic, is in line to become a senior vice president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves.

Lloyd has been with the Magic since 2012 and would be the first major addition to new Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly's front office, ESPN reported on Friday.

Before he joined the Magic, where he was responsible for overseeing the team's scouting departments, Lloyd was with the Chicago Bulls for 13 years in various capacities, including director of college scouting.

Sachin Gupta ran the Timberwolves last season as executive vice president of the team after POBO Gersson Rosas was fired in September. Gupta has remained with the Wolves following Connelly's hire last week.