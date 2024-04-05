Wolves at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The Wolves meet Phoenix for only the second time this season, and will face the Suns in their regular-season finale on April 14 at Target Center. The Suns beat the Wolves 133-115 on Nov. 15.

Watch him: At 35, Kevin Durant is averaging 27.5 points per game and shooting 53% from the field and 42% from three-point range. Durant has played in 69 games this season, the most he has played in a season since 2018-19.

Injuries: For the Wolves, only Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is out. For the Suns, Grayson Allen (hip) is probable and Damion Lee (knee) are out.

Forecast: The last time the Wolves played the Suns, they were on the tail end of a back-to-back coming from San Francisco. It was one of their lowest-energy efforts of the season. One of the remaining questions for their season will be how they match up with Phoenix's Big Three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal should the teams meet again in the postseason. These two matchups should provide some evidence. The Wolves seem to have the ability to defend the Suns, but with three highly effective offensive players on Phoenix, can the Wolves shut each of them down enough to win?

