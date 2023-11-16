PHOENIX – There were several indicators early in the Timberwolves 133-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns that Wednesday wasn't going to be the Wolves' night.

Former Wolves guard Josh Okogie, a 17% three-point shooter entering the night, burned the Wolves for 3-for-3 from deep in the first half. Anthony Edwards, who has had a love-hate relationship (mostly hate) playing on back-to-backs in his young career, started the game 1-for-5 while Phoenix forward Drew Eubanks posterized Karl-Anthony Towns on a dunk in the second quarter.

A night after the Wolves had an emotional win at Golden State, the team flew into Phoenix on a tough turnaround and had almost nothing break its way in its effort to sustain a now-broken seven-game win streak.

"Certainly one of those nights," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "All credit to [Phoenix]. They played outstanding. ... They did make a lot of shots, but they just had a lot of comfort in that. I don't think we were ever able to establish ourselves defensively."

The lack of rest, the inevitable letdown from Tuesday and the relentlessness of the schedule all likely contributed to the subpar defense the Wolves played. Phoenix shot a blistering 60% (55% from three-point range), and a defense that has held six of 10 opponents to 101 points or fewer allowed 110 through three quarters.

Devin Booker was masterful navigating in and around the Wolves defense, and he finished with 31 points. Kevin Durant also had 31, and the Suns got contributions up and down the lineup with six in double figures. Okogie finished with 12.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points, and his continued strong play on offense was the lone bright spot for the Wolves. Mike Conley added 14 while Edwards finished 4-for-16 and 13 points.

The Wolves looked like they needed some additional time to get ready from the opening tip. Their defense allowed open looks all over the floor to Phoenix, which opened by hitting 12 of its first 14 shots. The Suns opened a 14-point lead even as Towns had 14 first-quarter points for the Wolves.

"We didn't answer the bell very well," Finch said. "Just a little flat."

Once the teams got into their benches, the Wolves started making a push. They went on an 11-1 run that turned a 32-18 Suns lead into a 33-29 edge. The Wolves trailed by six at the start of the second quarter, but their effort turned lackadaisical on both ends once Towns sat. Edwards wasn't his normal self and opened the game 1-for-5. As he struggled, the Suns surged in the second quarter. They opened with a 19-5 run and led by as many as 20. The Wolves' energy on the defensive end just wasn't there, and Phoenix wasn't helping their cause by hitting shots at a high rate.

Okogie, surprisingly, was Phoenix's best shooter from deep in the first half (3-for-3). Adding to the insult late in the second quarter, Eubanks flushed one home over Towns that got the crowd going. The Wolves trailed by 18 at the half and allowed the Suns to shoot 63%.

Phoenix pushed that to as much as 26 to start the third quarter, and while the Wolves were able to score at a decent clip, they couldn't get the requisite stops to stage a comeback.