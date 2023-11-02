After the Timberwolves blew a 19-point halftime lead in Atlanta on Monday night, they wanted a do-over.

On Wednesday night against Denver, the Wolves also carried a 19-point lead into the locker room, and it would be natural for even the most optimistic fans to have a voice in their heads echoing, "How is this going to go wrong?"

For a night it didn't, and the Wolves handed the defending NBA champion Nuggets their first loss of the season with a 110-89 victory.

There was a key difference Wednesday that wasn't present Monday. When things got hairy, as they did for a few moments in the third quarter, the Wolves ran their offense through Mike Conley, who was feeling much better after a bout of food poisoning in Atlanta, and Kyle Anderson.

Even as Denver started making a run, the Nuggets never got closer than 14 points in the third. Conley or Anderson each came up with key buckets to keep things from spiraling. Conley finished with 17 points and Anderson had nine, but it was the timing of when they scored that mattered most.

Anthony Edwards (24 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points) helped the Wolves open a 22-point lead in the first half and took a backseat offensively in the third quarter instead of forcing the issue. Naz Reid provided 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting off the bench.

The Wolves couldn't have asked for a better start. Denver missed its first eight shots and the Wolves led 18-4 early. That defense set the tone for the Wolves' early lead and made Denver work for what it got all night.

Towns did a commendable job on Nikola Jokic, and that allowed Rudy Gobert to roam the paint and protect the rim. Jaden McDaniels locked up Jamal Murrary, who missed his first nine shots and had just two points in the first half.

But as Murray and Denver got going to the tune of 52% shooting in the third, that's when Conley asserted himself

He scored 10 and passed the baton to Anderson later in the quarter as Anderson led the offense through the end of the quarter. The Wolves led by 17 points after three quarters and cruised through the fourth.