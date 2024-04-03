TIMBERWOLVES PREVIEW

vs. Toronto Raptors, Target Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: Both teams played Tuesday night, with the Raptors getting drilled 128-111 at home by the Lakers and the Wolves stopping Houston 113-106 at Target Center. Toronto (23-52) has lost 14 in a row and has been eliminated from the playoffs. The Wolves (52-23) have clinched a spot and are tied with the Thunder for second in the West, one-half game behind the Nuggets.

Watch him: Anthony Edwards continues to lead the Wolves in minutes played (35.2 per game) and scoring (26.1) as he fights through nuisance injuries.

Injuries: For Toronto, G Gary Trent Jr. (groin), G DJ Carton (ankle), F Chris Boucher (knee) and G Ochai Agbaji (hip) did not play against the Lakers. The Wolves are without C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery).

Forecast: Even though both teams are on a back-to-back, the Raptors had to fly in late Tuesday and, with a number of injuries, will be the decided underdog. The Wolves can't overlook them in a getaway game before a West Coast trip, though.

. . .

