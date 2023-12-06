Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Wild, who just won their fourth straight game in dominant fashion under new head coach John Hynes. The instinct might be to think this team is dramatically different because of dramatically different results. But the margins are so thin at the top levels of sports that even getting a little better means a lot.

8:00: Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly joins Rand. The Wolves are 15-4 and carry the best record in the NBA into Wednesday's game against the Spurs. This comes after tons of criticism of Connelly last season when the Rudy Gobert trade looked bad, plus an offseason when he could have been tempted to remake the roster again.

32:00: We should learn the identity of Sunday's Vikings starting QB today.

