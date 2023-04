Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Impact player

Devin Booker, Suns

On a night Kevin Durant struggled, Booker provided the scoring punch for the Suns with 25 points.

By the numbers

11 Fouls called in the first half.

29 Fouls called in the second half.

10 Largest Wolves lead, which came in the third quarter.