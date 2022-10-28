7 p.m. Friday vs. Los Angeles Lakers · BSN; 830-AM

Wolves update: Kyle Anderson practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and coach Chris Finch said Anderson's status is "up in the air" for Friday. Anderson has missed three games because of back spasms. He is officially listed as questionable. … Anthony Edwards has scored 30 or more points in three of five games this season. When Edwards hasn't scored at least 30, he has scored just 11 and nine. … Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 96% from the free-throw line on five attempts per game. Towns' previous career high was 86% in the 2020-21 season. … Jaylen Nowell scored 23 points in the Wolves' win Wednesday. He has scored in double figures in all five games.

Lakers update: Anthony Davis is questionable because of lower back tightness, and Russell Westbrook is questionable because of left hamstring soreness. Westbrook missed Los Angeles' previous game, against Denver. LeBron James (left foot soreness) is probable. … The Lakers are the worst three-point-shooting team in the league at 22%. They have a league-worst offensive rating of 96.9 points per 100 possessions. Their defensive rating is fourth (104). ... Former Wolves guard Patrick Beverley is averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 assists and three rebounds per game.