WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. New York at Target Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartradio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Wolves by 3.

Pregame reading: Here are a few differences for the Wolves this season that have enabled them to win more close games.

For the fans: The Wolves will be wearing their gray jerseys with green lettering Monday.

Opening bell: The Wolves are 5-0 at home this season and will play three straight and five of their next six at Target Center. The Wolves have a defensive rating of 95.5 at home.

Watch him: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has picked up where he left off in his breakout season from a year ago. Brunson is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 48% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin is out for the Wolves because of a right knee MCL sprain. Evan Fournier is questionable for the Knicks with right ankle inflammation, and Quentin Grimes is questionable because of a left wrist sprain.

Forecast: Monday's matchup pits two of the league's top five defenses, with Minnesota ranking third and New York fifth. The Wolves will need to rekindle their effort on defense after it has lagged the past two games against Brunson and R.J. Barrett (21.6 points per game), who is off to career-best numbers shooting from the outside. But the Knicks will have their hands full trying to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 57% and averaged 27.4 points on the recent 4-1 road trip.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.