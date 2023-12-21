WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Target Center, 8 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: Both teams played Wednesday night and had late travel. The Wolves lost in Philadelphia after entering the game with an NBA-best record 20-5 record. The Lakers — who won the inaugural in-season tournament title — are 15-13 after a 124-108 loss in Chicago.

Watch him: The NBA's all-time scoring leader LeBron James paces the Lakers in scoring (25.2 points per game) and assists (7.2). He'll celebrate his 39th birthday on Dec. 30 when the Lakers are also in Minneapolis to play the Wolves again.

Injuries: James (calf) and C Anthony Davis (ankle) were listed as questionable entering Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but both played. The Wolves are healthy.

Forecast: The Lakers are 23rd in the league in offensive rating (112.4), while the Wolves boasted the NBA's top defensive rating (107.1) before Wednesday's game. The big question is whether James and Davis — who leads the NBA in rebounding (12.6) — will play the second of a back-to-back. If one or both sit out, the Wolves will have even more of home-court advantage; they are 11-1 at Target Center.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.