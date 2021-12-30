For a few days, the only games Anthony Edwards played were of the video variety, at home, on his couch.

Finally, that's changed.

Out of the NBA's health and safety protocols, having ramped back up to full speed, Edwards will return to action for the Timberwolves on Friday in Utah.

"I probably won't sleep tonight,'' he said after a strong practice Thursday. "It's probably going to feel like I got drafted again. It's going to be fun.''

Edwards, who last played Dec. 15, said he did not get very sick from COVID-19. He returned to practice this week.

"I was way better than I thought'' in practice, he said. "I made way more shots that I thought. My conditioning was better than I thought. Everything was surprising for me.''

Another return

Jarred Vanderbilt, too, is out of the league's protocols. He was able to work by himself Wednesday, and he did a little more Thursday. That means only Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and McKinley Wright remain in the protocols.

All the players are vaccinated and all tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolves coach Chris Finch said every player's return has been different. After Tuesday's return to action, Patrick Beverley said he felt OK with his conditioning, but his shot was off. For Naz Reid, the most difficult thing was his conditioning.

"It's literally kind of a maze that you have to navigate,'' Finch said. "You just have to push them to play as much and as early as you possibly can. I think that's going to be like the collateral damage of all this, is guys coming back trying to find their rhythm and form.''

Returning energy

With Beverley already back, and Edwards and Vanderbilt poised for their return, Finch is getting three of his best high-energy players back.

"Those are, in a lot of ways, our loudest personalities,'' he said. "Whether it be with their play or their voice, which has been really important for our team. That's really, really big.

Still, one of the best things about getting through the past few games, Finch said, was the way everybody rallied and played hard with so much talent out.

"I've been very proud and happy with the spirit that everyone else has played with,'' he said. "Particularly the willingness to share the ball and compete, whatever the situation.''

Finch said Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels have been leaders in this regard.