The Wolves, who beat the Celtics on Monday night despite having all five starters sidelined after positive COVID-19 tests, are starting to get their players back from the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince came off protocols on Tuesday and were listed as "return to competition reconditioning" by the team.

The Wolves play the Knicks tonight at Target Center.

Only Reid will play tonight, however, and guard Patrick Beverley, who came out of protocols Monday, will also return to the lineup.

Four players — Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright — are still out because of COVID-19. The Wolves signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract and he was outstanding in Monday's victory.