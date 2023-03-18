6 p.m. at Toronto • Scotiabank Arena • BSN, 830-AM

Preview: The Raptors (34-36) are ninth in the East, play-in position with three weeks remaining. The 2019 NBA champions seemed poised to make noise at the trade deadline, but made only one deal, re-acquiring 7-1 C Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs. ... The Timberwolves won the first meeting 128-126 at Target Center on Jan. 19, with the since-traded D'Angelo Russell scoring 25 points.. The Wolves are 0-6 at home vs. Eastern Conference teams since. .... Toronto's leading scorers are All-Star F Pascal Siakam (24.2 points) and G Fred VanVleet (19.4).