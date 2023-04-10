If the punch-happy Timberwolves are going to respond like the way they did on Sunday, maybe Rudy Gobert can just stay home.

They overcame dysfunction and a 14-point second half deficit to pull off a 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center to finish the season eighth in the Western Conference. But the game will be remembered for things that didn't happen during play.

During a second-quarter timeout, Gobert got into a disagreement with Kyle Anderson and then, in a flash, threw a punch at the forward, who attempted to block the punch.

Gobert was shoved away by Taurean Prince then escorted off the court by a Wolves security staffer. Gobert then left Target Center.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally," said Timberwolves President Tim Connelly in a statement issued by the team.

What is startling about Sunday's development is that, recently, Gobert spoke highly of Anderson to the Star Tribune's Chris Hine.

"Kyle wants to win and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally," Gobert said. "I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness; love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He's been a huge part this year."

Huh?

Gobert is Connelly's crown jewel of offseason work to turn the Wolves into a contender. He sent Utah five players and four first-round picks for the three-time All-Star and three-time defensive player of the year.

The trade has not worked for the 42-40 Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns' lengthy calf injury hasn't helped, but the Gobert-Towns pairing has not brought the sizzle many expected. And now Connelly has a headache on his hands as the Wolves head to Los Angeles for a play-in tournament game on Tuesday against the Lakers.

How does he punish Gobert? A fine? A suspension? Both?

Disagreements happen between teammates. Punches are thrown, but often in the locker room or clubhouse. And athletes keep quiet about it. The Gobert incident happened in front of fans, forcing Connelly to determine Gobert's immediate availability with the play-in game approaching.

The Warriors' Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, after which footage was leaked. After talking with key players, the Warriors decided to fine and not suspend Green.

Gobert's punch was live and happened in front of fans at a nearly full Target Center with many more viewing on television. Much different.

Wolves teammates likely will have to speak up on behalf of Gobert to keep him from missing any games. Mike Conley said after the game that Gobert already has apologized to the team. And it probably helps that Gobert didn't connect solidly.

"It ain't the first time someone has swung on me," Anderson said. "It is what it is. We keep it in house."

Perhaps they will agree to move forward here as well.

If one punch wasn't enough, the Wolves had to finish the game without handyman Jaden McDaniels, who punched a wall in frustration, breaking his right hand and taking himself out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

What was up with the Wolves on Sunday?

McDaniels' punch was worse than Gobert's for one simple reason: In most cases, the wall wins. In this case, the Wolves lose a key player. Naz Reid already is out with a fractured left wrist, so Anderson's versatility will be needed even more.

At time when cohesiveness and focus was needed in an important game, the tumultuous Timberwolves argued, lashed out at teammates and punched inanimate objects. After fighting among themselves, they fought back in the second half for a win. That mentality might be needed for a shorthanded team to advance in the play-in tournament.