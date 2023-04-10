A team that has had to adapt through illness and injury all season will now have to do it again, starting Tuesday against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson in the first half of Sunday's victory over New Orleans at Target Center got most of the attention. But it was Jaden McDaniels hitting a wall that will force the Wolves and coach Chris Finch back to the drawing board.

Out of frustration early in Sunday's game, McDaniels walked a ways down the tunnel and appeared to punch a wall. A source confirmed McDaniels sustained a broken right hand.

So that means the Wolves begin their quest for a second straight playoff series berth Tuesday against the Lakers without their starting forward and one of their best defenders.

At first blush it appears Anderson will absorb many of those minutes.

"Well, Kyle has been huge for us all year in a starting capacity," Finch said. "Taurean [Prince] has been playing real well the last run of games. Nickeil [Alexander-Walker], I thought was good. This is something we've done all season. We'll figure it out."

For Anderson, it might mean playing more small forward than he has done most of the year.

"I'll have to watch some film on Jaden and see what our threes do," Anderson said. "I'm not even sure at this point. I've just got to really look into it. It shouldn't change much, though. But I haven't played the three in years."

Big D

So often Anthony Edwards' contribution can be counted in points. Sunday it was his defense, particularly late, against the Pelicans' top scorer Brandon Ingram.

"I just tried to be as physical as I can, man," he said. "I'm super strong. I've been guarding him for three years since I've been in the league, and I've always noticed he doesn't really like the contact, the physicality."

After shooting 14-for-25 in the first three quarters, Ingram took just three fourth-quarter shots.

"I was just trying to make it tough on him and be physical," Edwards said.

Etc.

Given all the events of Sunday's game, not many people had given much thought to the Lakers, the Wolves' opponent Tuesday. "We haven't even thought about it," Mike Conley said. "We're trying to let the smoke clear from this game."

Said Edwards: "I'm ready, man. Last time I played them, I played [poorly]. So I can't wait to get on the floor."