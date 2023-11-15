Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes deep on the Wolves' 104-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday. It was Minnesota's seventh win in a row, and yet another game this year that they might not have won in previous seasons. It started with a fracas, as the increasingly desperate Warriors lost both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to ejection. From there, the Wolves had several big and calm moments needed to topple a fading Golden State dynasty.

16:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to talk about the struggling Gophers football team. Where does P.J. Fleck's team go from here, after a nightmare against Purdue and with Ohio State looming on Saturday? And was Michigan's initial punishment too light?

31:00: A Vikings injury to watch and a big day for the Twins.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports