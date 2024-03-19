8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Denver, Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Wolves square off against Denver for only the second time this season. Both teams are 47-21, tied for second in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Oklahoma City. The Wolves will face the Nuggets three more times this season, with the next two matchups coming in Denver. C Rudy Gobert has not played in the past two games in Utah because of a left rib strain and discussed the injury before Monday's game. "Right now, the level of pain is getting better every day, but still not good enough for me to be able to be myself and help the team," the former Jazz star said. "Which is never fun, but hopefully it's just a matter of days."

Watch him: Nikola Jokic is possibly headed to his third NBA MVP award in four seasons in averaging 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He has the Nuggets in position to battle for the top seed down the stretch.

Injuries: Besides missing Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns (torn meniscus), C Naz Reid suffered a head injury Monday night against Utah and his status for the Denver game is unknown. For Denver, former Hopkins High School standout Zeke Nnaji is questionable because of low back pain. Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out.

Forecast: The Wolves won't be able to guard Jokic the way they usually do without Karl-Anthony Towns. They prefer to play Gobert off the ball and let him roam while Towns guard Jokic one-on-one. The Wolves will likely have to rely on Kyle Anderson and Reid, if he's available, if they want to execute that strategy, assuming Gobert plays.

