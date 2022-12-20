The Timberwolves came into Monday night worried about how they were going to guard Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic for four quarters.

What they didn't know is they would only have to guard him for about three.

Doncic was thrown out in the third quarter as the Wolves frustrated him and the Mavericks on the defensive end all night in a 116-106 victory at Target Center.

Officials gave Doncic two quick technicals with two minutes remaining in the third quarter after Jaden McDaniels had played tough defense on the previous possession, as he had throughout the game. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd soon followed Doncic to the locker room by crossing the court to argue with officials and picking up two technicals of his own.

The Wolves were already in control of Monday's game and that play all but ended it early.

A night after setting the franchise record for most points in a game, the Wolves clamped down on the defensive end, save for a late three-point outburst from Davis Bertans (18 points), and limited Doncic to 19 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

After a rough first quarter, the Wolves got their act together on the offensive end, Anthony Edwards continued his improved playmaking amid a litany of Wolves injuries and finished with 27 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and nine assists. One development from this run of injury-plagued games for the Wolves could be Edwards finding a new gear on the offensive end and embracing his role as a scorer and creator.

Naz Reid continued his strong play in the absence of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns with 27 points and 13 rebounds while Jaylen Nowell pitched in 18 off the bench.

McDaniels had frequent strong defense on Doncic while staying out of foul trouble and scoring 13 points. Austin Rivers added 16.

After trailing by nine following the first quarter, the Wolves took control in the second.

They kept pushing the ball in transition on offense to take a 57-44 lead into halftime after outscoring Dallas 36-14 in the second. They shot 59% in the second while holding the Mavericks to 25%.

That energy and intensity carried over into the second half, when they never let Dallas back in it, and Doncic felt like calling it an early night.