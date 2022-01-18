Timberwolves-Atlanta game preview

6:30 p.m. State Farm Arena BSN 830-AM

About the Wolves: They are 10-12 on the road after Tuesday night's 112-110 victory over the Knicks in New York. The Wolves lost to the Hawks 121-110 in Minnesota on Dec. 6. Atlanta leads the all-time series 39-23 and is 23-8 vs. the Wolves at home. Before Tuesday, the starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns had a net rating of 33.3, second best in the league. G Jordan McLaughlin (COVID-19) is out.

About the Hawks: Atlanta moved to 18-25 by beating NBA champion Milwaukee 121-114 on Monday. G Trae Young had 30 points and 11 assists, and leads Atlanta in scoring this season at 27.7 points per game. C Clint Capela averages 13.1 rebounds but is out because of an ankle injury. G Bogdan Bogdanovich (knee) is also out. The Hawks traded last week for Knicks F Kevin Knox and a first-round pick, sending F Cam Reddish and F Solomon Hill to New York. Knox was the ninth overall pick in 2018 and Reddish No. 10 in 2019.