'Hustle'

Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards is excellent as the bad-sport bad guy in one of those inspiring, taking-a-chance-on-a-long shot sports movies. Adam Sandler goes low-key as a desperate scout who discovers a Spanish player (Utah Jazz's Juancho Hernangómez, good in a complex role). It's not always clear why he's a long shot, since Hernangómez plays the almost mythical "big man with a guard's handle," and it takes guts to set one of these movies in Philadelphia, home of "Rocky." But the behind-the-scenes basketball details are convincing and there's just enough grit to balance the uplift. Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts'

This powerful documentary examines the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America in excruciating detail. Director Irene Taylor offers a history lesson in how the organization spent decades fattening executives' wallets while fudging recruitment numbers. But the film resonates most when it turns the camera over to a few of at least 82,000 former Scouts who claim they were sexually abused by leaders they trusted. Hulu, premiering Thursday

NEAL JUSTIN

'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

You'd be surprised how charming a movie can be even if its protagonist is a selfish jerk. Cooper Raiff, who also directed and wrote the droll script, stars as a manchild who takes a job as a bar mitzvah party booster. At one shindig, he befriends an autistic girl and her mother (Dakota Johnson, who just keeps getting better and better), whose complex needs may finally help him grow up. Leslie Mann also appears in the comedy/drama, which won the audience prize this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Apple Plus

C.H.

'Civil'

Attorney Benjamin Crump is the subject of this difficult-to-watch but absorbing documentary. It opens with audio of George Floyd's family calling Crump immediately after Floyd's murder, asking for advice. Minneapolis is heavily featured in "Civil" but it also follows Crump to his work with the families of Breanna Taylor and others killed by police officers. Crump is surprisingly subdued throughout, possibly to balance the shocking details of the cases, but details of his preparation — working with witnesses, mock trials — are fascinating. Netflix, premiering Sunday

C.H.