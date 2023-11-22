WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartradio app.

Pregame reading: Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled in well for an injured Jaden McDaniels in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Opening bell: The Wolves are 6-0 at home and face another marquee opponent at Target Center in the 76ers, who are off to a great start after offloading James Harden to the Clippers earlier this season. Joel Embiid is again putting up MVP-like numbers with 31.9 points per game, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists entering Philadelphia's game Tuesday.

Watch him: Tyrese Maxey has stepped up as Philadelphia's clear No. 2 option now that Harden has gone. Maxey has increased his scoring average by 6.5 points to 26.8 per game while improving his true shooting percentage to .614.

Injuries: Jaden McDaniels out because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in Monday's game. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin remains out because of a sprained right MCL. For Philadelphia, Kelly Oubre Jr. will be out because of a broken rib he suffered recently when he was hit by a car.

Forecast: There's a chance Embiid sits this one out because Philadelphia will be playing a back to back, but Embiid played in both ends of the 76ers' previous back to back this season. The 76ers have the second-most efficient offense in the league after trading Harden. Their defense was rated 11th. But the Wolves have knocked off some elite teams at home this season in Boston and Denver. Expect another good game and good atmosphere in downtown Minneapolis, whether Embiid plays or not.

