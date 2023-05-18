Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tim Herron, a 53-year-old pro golfer from Excelsior, shot a 5-under 66 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wis., to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open for the first time. The four-time past PGA Tour winner finished two shots ahead of the field for the lone spot available.

The U.S. Senior Open will he held from June 23 to July 3 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

Amateur Joel B. Johnson of Hugo and pro Mario Tiziani of Shorewood tied for second place with 68s and are the two alternates.

