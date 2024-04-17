10 A.M. THURSDAY

Ben Platt, June 29 at Orpheum in Mpls. $39.50-$139.50. hennepintheatretrust.org

8 A.M. FRIDAY

Dosh, May 13 at Parkway in Mpls. 15-$20. ... Do Re #MeToo: Sexist Songs Reclaimed by Righteous Feminists, Sept. 28 at Parkway. $50. theparkwaytheater.com

10 A.M. FRIDAY

Dungeons and Daddies, May 31 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com ... Raul Midon, June 6 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Tyka Nelson, June 7 at Dakota. $70-$90. ... Lalah Hathaway, June 13-14 at Dakota. $60-$70. ... Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, June 28 at Dakota. $40-$55. ... OK Go, July 11 at First Avenue in Mpls. $42.50. axs.com. ... Grace Potter, July 12 at Utepils Brewing in Mpls. etix.com. ... Rosali, July 15 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. axs.com. ... Dawes, July 26 at Hilde in Plymouth. etix.com. ... Thank You, I'm Sorry, July 26 at 7th St. Entry. $13-$15. ... Big Head Todd & the Monsters, July 27 at Hilde. ... Future and Metro Boomin, July 31 at Xcel in St. Paul. livenation.com. ... Robert Finley, Aug. 14 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Lizz Wright, Aug. 16 at Dakota. $65-$75. ... Ludacris and T-Pain, Aug. 27 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $44-$88. etix.com. ... El Yaki & Banda Corona Del Rey, Sept. 13 at State in Mpls. $74.50-$154.50. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Whitney Cummings, Oct. 19 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Harrison Storm, Nov. 7 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Nate Smith, Nov. 21 at First Avenue. $30.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

Emily Nenni, June 16 at Turf in St. Paul. $15-$18. axs.com.