The Art of Medicine, May 4 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$45. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Thresholds: Art, Science and Neurodiversity, June 2 at Parkway. $10-$15.

Southside Aces, April 1 at Dakota in Mpls. $15-$20. dakotacooks.com. ... Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Save the World Comedy Tour with Stephanie Miller, John Fugelsang, Hal Sparks and Frangela, April 13 at Pantages in Mpls. $44.50-$80. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra, April 20 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... The Classic American Rockers, April 23 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Judy Collins, April 30 at Dakota. $85-$125. ... Skillet, May 3 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Michael Martin Murphey, May 8 at Dakota. $40-$55. ... Ceu with Paul Beaubrun, May 22 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Pamela McNeill, May 30 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Shawn Phillips, June 1-2 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Bad Bad Hats, June 8 at First Avenue in Mpls. $22-$25. axs.com. ... Donny Osmond, June 9 at Orpheum in Mpls. $79.50-$150. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, July 5 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... The Revivalists, Aug. 7 at Palace in St. Paul. $60-$89.50. axs.com. ... Cage the Elephant, Aug. 12 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Conan Gray, Sept. 19 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Zheani, Sept. 19 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$45. axs.com. ... Cigarettes After Sex, Sept. 24 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... La Luz, Sept. 28 at Turf in St. Paul. $22-$25. axs.com. ... Two Door Cinema Club, Sept. 29 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Tyler Henry, Nov. 8 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com.