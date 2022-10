Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: The winger had a goal and assisted on three others.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice.

3. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman tallied a goal and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals by the Wild during a 5-on-3 power play for 1 minute, 22 seconds.

2 Goals by Boldy in 1:02 in the third period.

11 Saves by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin vs. the Wild power play.