Ryder Patterson tallied three touchdowns to lead Lakeville South, No. 6 in both Class 6A and the Metro top 10, to a 28-10 victory over visiting Shakopee, No. 4 in both rankings, on Thursday night in high school football.

The senior running back ran for touchdowns of 8 and 80 yards. The latter sealed the victory with under three minutes left in the game. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

After giving up a field goal to the Sabers in the first quarter, the Cougars scored 21 straight points. Jacob Royse got the Cougars on the board with a quarterback sneak on fourth-down. He also threw the touchdown pass to Patterson.

Ben Holte got the Sabers back to within two scores on a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Lakeville South stopped two fourth-down plays and recovered a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Lakeville North 14, Farmington 13: The Panthers blocked an extra-point kick with 42 seconds left to defeat the visiting Tigers. Riley Grossman threw a touchdown to Wyatt Albrecht and Sam Ripplinger ran for a score in the second quarter to give the Panthers a seven-point lead. Jonathan Shrum ran for two touchdowns for the Tigers.

St. Thomas Academy 42, Apple Valley 7: Maximus Sims threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown to lead the Cadets, No. 2 in Class 5A and No. 5 in the Metro Top 10, past the visiting Eagles. Savion Hart ran for two touchdowns, Love Adebayo totaled two touchdowns and Luke Dobbs caught a touchdown pass for the Cadets. Lando Collins ran for a touchdown for the Eagles.

Minneapolis Edison 14, Minneapolis South 6: Emmaus Williams threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Sloan with 3:34 left to give the Tommies the victory over the host Tigers. Sloan got the Tigers on the board first with a 57-yard touchdown run. Carter Bursinger threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Thompson to tie the score at 6-6.

New Prague 16, Owatonna 7: Jake Hemann kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:40 left to seal the victory for the Trojans over the host Huskies. Nathan Burkhardsmeier ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Will Seymour threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jack Berger for the Trojans. Conner Grems ran for a 4-yard touchdown for the Huskies.