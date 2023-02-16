Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two shootings just minutes and a block apart in south Minneapolis Wednesday left two people dead and a third person in the hospital.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to gunfire reported in the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood and found a man and a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, according to reports.

Minutes later, police got a call about a man inside an apartment building a block away on the 2800 block of Bryant Avenue S. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Police are trying to determine if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information contact police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.