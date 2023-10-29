Key player

QB Jordan Love

Before Kirk Cousins left the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, the quarterback matchup was an absolute rout. And after he left with what appears to be a major injury, Jordan Love couldn't capitalize, given three possessions trailing by 14 with almost 10 minutes left in the game. The 2-5 Packers didn't have a first down until their last drive of the first half; they have scored 9 first-half points in their last five games. Love completed 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards, and Green Bay was 5-for-14 (36%) on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down, including 0-for-3 after Cousins left the game.

Key play

Kirk Cousins' bad step

There is no play that mattered more to the Vikings season than the play that sent Cousins hopping to the sideline unable to put pressure on his right foot. The injury occurred when Cousins was sacked for the second consecutive play around the 10-minute mark in fourth quarter. But it might be a non-contact injury that came before he was sacked, when Cousins took a step in the pocket with his right foot and appeared to flinch.

Key number

1:37

The Packers were doing very little on offense until their last drive of the first half, yet the Vikings only led 10-3 at halftime. That changed quickly in the third quarter when the Vikings scored 14 points in 1 minute 37 seconds. They took the opening drive of the half 75 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown. About 90 seconds later, Josh Metellus ripped the ball away from Jayden Reed for an interception that he returned 43 yards to the Packers 20. On the very next play, Cousins hit Jordan Addison on a wheel route for the rookie's seventh TD on the season. The Vikings suddenly led 24-3, their biggest advantage in Green Bay since 2009. While the Packers moved the ball better in the second half, the gap was too much for them to make up.

Up next

at Atlanta, Sunday, noon (Fox)

The Falcons also lost their starting quarterback to an injury Sunday as Desmond Ridder left a 28-23 loss to the Titans at halftime with a concussion. He was replaced by former Viking Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta leads the NFC South at 4-4 and is 3-1 at home. Tennessee rookie Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut. Will Atlanta be facing another rookie quarterback next week in the Vikings' Jaren Hall?

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: at Green Bay

Nov. 5: at Atlanta

Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: at Denver

Nov. 27: vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit