The Vikings won at Lambeau Field, but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where there was little fanfare about the Vikings getting back to .500 with a convincing win. What does this mean for Cousins' future in Minnesota? Who's starting at quarterback the rest of the season?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.