Key player

LB Jordan Hicks

His interception late in the first half lead to a Jordan Addison touchdown and a 12-6 halftime lead. Hicks' fumble return for a touchdown after Tyson Bagent came into the game when Justin Fields was injured in third quarter gave the Vikings a 19-6 lead that proved to be insurmountable. On both plays, Hicks cleaned up after pressure from his teammates disrupted the Bears quarterback.

Key play

Hunter sack that knocked Fields out of the game

Vikings pressure affected Fields from the very first play, a D.J. Wonnum sack. Danielle Hunter had two of the Vikings' five sacks, and his second one sent Fields out of the game with a right hand injury in the third quarter. Fields was replaced by Bagent, an undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia. On his third play, he evaded Harrison Phillips, but Josh Metellus forced the ball loose and Hicks returned it for a TD. Though Bagent efficiently led the Bears offense after his first drive, he ultimately turned the ball over twice while Vikings offense stalled repeatedly in the second half and could not put the Bears away.

Key number

13

The Vikings' giveaway problems are well-known and they had their 13th turnover of the season Sunday. They had only three takeaways entering the Bears game, but had three Sunday, leading to 13 points. In both of their wins this season, the Vikings have scored a defensive touchdown on strip sacks and fumble returns.

Up next

vs. San Francisco, Oct. 23, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The Vikings return home, where they are 0-3, for "Monday Night Football" against the 5-1 49ers, who had looked every bit the best team in the NFL through five weeks. Only a missed last-second field goal Sunday vs. the Browns kept the 49ers from being undefeated. Christian McCaffrey (among the NFL leaders in rushing yards and TDs) and Deebo Samuel also left Sunday's game with injuries. But even if Brian Flores can discombobulate second-year 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, what will the Vikings' struggling offense be able to do against San Francisco's top-3 defense?

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: at Green Bay

Nov. 5: at Atlanta

Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19 at Denver

Nov. 27 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit