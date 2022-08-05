Three people from Missouri died Thursday when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semitrailer truck west of Willmar, Minn.

The State Patrol identified the victims as Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee's Summit; Carol Ecker, 64, of Kansas City; and Jonathan Ecker, 39, of Rosendale. All three were declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.

A fourth person in the car, Jennifer McGinnis, 35, of Elmo, Mo., was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The victims were in an SUV that collided with a semi in the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 7/135th Street NW and Hwy. 40 just before 6 p.m. in St. John's Township, the patrol said.

The semi truck driver, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond, Minn., was treated for minor injuries at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, the patrol said.