A pair of winter storms that will roll across Minnesota this week will bring precipitation, but what you get and how much will depend on where you are.

"You know the phrase 'everything but the kitchen sink?' Well, this week's weather is everything including the kitchen sink," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

The metro area will be spared the worst of it when the first system moves through, but will see periods of rain and snow from Monday night through Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

All bets are off on Thursday and Friday, when a second system is expected to arrive. Accumulating snow is possible "area-wide" on those days, the Weather Service said.

The forecast is a lot more messy to the north and west of the Twin Cities, where a winter storm watch is in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. The watch area includes Moorhead, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Brainerd, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Willmar, Redwood Falls, Worthington and Marshall.

"A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel," the Weather Service said. "Stay weather aware this week if you plan to leave your house. Temperatures forecast to be near and above freezing are creating a messy forecast."

Cities in the watch area are in line for 2 to 6 inches of snow, accompanied by winds of 20 to 45 mph, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures across the state will remain in the 30s Monday through Thursday, but will drop significantly to highs of 15 degrees by Sunday. The first subzero lows in the metro are expected to arrive by next Monday, according to the Weather Channel.