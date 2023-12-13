Just days after cake and doughnut fans were mourning the sudden loss of Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis, hope rises like a sweet dough proofing.

Alise and Luke McGregor, owners of YoYo Donuts in Minnetonka, have bought the business, offering to keep everything fans loved about the neighborhood bakery intact — including Kyle Baker, who last week made the decision to close it.

On Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the Thirsty Whale owner and baker hit publish on a heartfelt note of surrender. The bakery would fulfill its existing orders, but it was closed for business effective immediately. The outpouring of support and sadness came swiftly.

"We had made that post and then came the calls," said Baker. "We got a lot of them asking about the space and wanting to sublease it." There was a barrage of interest in the address, he said, but then came a call from the owners of another small, family-owned business. "I got a call from YoYo's owners asking if we could chat and come up with a solution."

The solution would be that the McGregors would assume ownership and retain Baker in the kitchen.

"We have a nut-free line and an iconic brand with YoYo Donuts," said Alise McGregor. "We kept talking about how we could expand our business. When I saw [the Star Tribune] story, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, what's going on?' Bakeries like this are the lifeblood of communities."

YoYo Donuts (5757 Sanibel Dr, Minnetonka, yoyodonuts.com) opened in 2010 as a dedicated nut-free bakery and facility. It became a popular and safe dining spot for those with nut allergies, and its reputation for exceptional doughnuts grew quickly. A line of nut-free ice cream was added, and the bakery was often filled with neighbors and fans who would drive for miles to get their YoYo fix.

As loved as those doughnuts are, the McGregors aren't looking to bring their brand of fried dough to north Minneapolis. Instead, Baker will continue producing what Thirsty Whale fans know and love.

Baker began his career with fried dough rings, but it was far from calculated. "I literally fell into it. I started at a Cub. I was pushing carts and they needed a doughnut fryer," he said. "I've been baking since I was 19. And it's been a journey. One thing after another and multiple steps to where I am now."

That journey has had its ups and downs. Baker opened Thirsty Whale with Megan Baker and Sarah Bignell in 2018, after a temporary delay due to a break-in. In 2019, Thirsty Whale appeared on the Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship," winning over judges with a re-enactment of a scene from Disney's "The Lion King." In March 2019, the Bakers lost their home in a fire that also claimed one of their beloved pets. A year later, the pandemic dealt another blow. When Baker announced the bakery's closure, he was the sole proprietor.

"We should have probably looked at things after COVID and been like, 'where do we go from here?' " he said. "Same with the fire. Things that kicked us in the teeth."

The decision to close the bakery was not easy, and with all of the challenges of trying to get through the end of the year, even making the decision didn't slow things down for Baker.

"There were a couple of nights last week when I worked 12 hours baking, eight hours emailing and doing paperwork, then sleep an hour or two and head back to the bakery to do some more stuff," he said. "I worked through the night one night last week. We used to do that all the time. Luckily, that should be coming to an end."

In fact, after meeting with the new bakery owners, Baker planned to head home for an evening, the first in a long time.

The excitement is just ramping up for the McGregors.

"Thirsty Whale is what it is with Kyle leading production," McGregor said. "And, the Thirsty Whale is awesome."

Thirsty Whale (4149 Fremont Av. N., Mpls., thirstywhalebakery.com) now has officially reopened its orders and regular business hours — Thursday through Saturday — will resume next week.

"I'm excited I still get to be part of the team," Baker said.