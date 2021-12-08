See more of the story

Faux fur, quilted jackets and warm knits are among the winter wardrobe finds that will get you through every occasion during Minnesota's coldest season. We took to the observation deck at the Foshay Tower to test these worthy finds.

Pretty in pink

Dries van Noten dress, $1,150, nordstromrack.com; Moncler quilted jacket, $1,625, nordstrom.com

Confidently cozy

Tan knit hat, $13, hm.com; fingerless gloves, $7, hm.com; faux fur jacket, $65, nordstromrack.com; ALC metallic knit top, $30, nordstromrack.com; Zimmermann pants, $750, nordstrom.com

All wrapped up

Oversized scarf, $15, tjmaxx.com; Jil Sander alpaca wool blazer, $2,650, nordstrom.com ; Vince lilac sweater, $100, nordstromrack.com ; Hunter green jogging pants, $30, zara.com

Rosy outlook

Dusty rose Cinzia Rocca jacket, $200, tjmaxx.com; Quilted Calvin Klein jacket, $60, tjmaxx.com

Keeping it casual

Faux fur bucket hat, $15, tjmaxx.com; faux fur vest, $40, nordstromrack.com; Jil Sander Gabardine top, $890, nordstrom.com; patterned pants, $36, zara.com

Hair/makeup:  Nicole Fae, mooretalent.com; model: Merissa Johnson, ignite-models.com