Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes aim at the dumbest rule in sports — the clause in NBA contracts that allows players to earn tens of millions of dollars more just for being named to an All-NBA team. It made a huge difference in Karl-Anthony Towns' contract extension, and whether Anthony Edwards makes an All-NBA team this season will be the difference in about $43 million on his deal over the next five seasons. Plus Rand responds to a listener query about Twins injuries and notes the recent cooling off from Luis Arraez.

11:00: Star Tribune sports intern Noah Furtado joins Rand to talk about three teams he's been covering lately: Minnesota Aurora, United and Lynx. All three are trending in the right direction, with Aurora set for a big playoff game Thursday and the other two finding their footing.

29:00: Speaking of the Lynx, Cheryl Reeve made it known that the team definitely isn't "tanking" for better draft position in 2024. Eight wins in their last 11 games offer ample evidence.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports