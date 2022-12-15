Running a restaurant isn't always the ultimate goal for a chef. In these increasingly mobile times, some top-notch kitchen artisans are avoiding the rigmarole of operating brick-and-mortars and instead are finding creative ways to get their food from commissary kitchens straight to the people who crave it. And that goes from first-time startups to acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs.

James Beard Award-nominated chef Jamie Malone, for example, has been stocking customers' dining rooms, from the food to the dishware, for French-tastic dinner parties via Paris Dining Club. Many of the selections available for your choosing will be familiar to fans of Malone's work at the dearly departed Grand Cafe.

Eric Pham, a member of the family that owns Quang and an alum of Spoon and Stable, launched Khue's Kitchen, with a delivery-only hit of a spicy chicken sandwich, and just announced a long-term residency at Bar Brava.

In order to take control over their hours — and expand their ability to serve their beloved breakfast tacos, MB Foodhouse departed the North Loop Galley food hall, instead launching a food truck stationed at Headflyer Brewing/Five Watt. Kristen Martinez's El Paso-style flour tortillas are handmade to order, and they're outstanding.

The wildly popular burger truck Angry Line Cook also rejected the food hall life, stopping just short of opening a stand at the Graze food hall in the North Loop. Instead, co-owners Mona Negasi, Colby Swanson and Jesse Hedman continue to take the Twin Cities burger scene by storm from their food truck.

Jo Seddon gave up the restaurant chef life (she was at Bellecour) just before the pandemic to strike out on her own. This summer she set up shop outside at the Winery at Sovereign Estate in Waconia with a seasonal Italian fantasy called Gia at the Lake. This winter she brought Gia indoors to Cave Vin. We'll be watching to see where it goes next.

And Yia Vang's much anticipated Vinai restaurant might not be brick-and-mortar yet, but the chef's ode to his family continues to make strides and feed people along the way. This year, a Vinai residency at Steady Pour gave guests a sneak peek into the meaningful and wildly flavorful dishes he will serve when the restaurant finally opens.