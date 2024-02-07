Thursday, Feb. 8

Regulars at the Blue Ox Music Fest and other outdoor pickathons, bluegrass-spiked New Jersey band Railroad Earth head indoors for a long "evening with" gig (8 p.m. First Avenue, $28); the "Go Your Own Way — A Fleetwood Mac Singalong" show at the Turf Club will feature Annie Mack, Mary Bue, Annie Fitzgerald, Katy Vernon, Leslie Vincent and some men, too (8 p.m., $12-$15); trumpeter Jake Baldwin and his trio perform on Night 2 at the intimate new jazz venue Berlin, opening this week in the North Loop (7 p.m., free).





Friday, Feb. 9

1. Bob Marley Remembered: Timed to Marley's birthday and not the new Hollywood biopic coming out on Valentine's Day, "One Love," this 31st annual Twin Cities tribute to the reggae music icon doesn't need any Hollywood hype to add meaning or momentum. It's a blast every year, with Jamaican transplant Lynval Jackson, his tight band the International Reggae All-Stars and their Tanzanian pal Innocent leading winter-bound Minnesotans through Marley's warm megahits and trove of spiritual and/or topical album cuts. Where the film seems to honor the late man, these shows are a celebration of his songs' continued vitality. (8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.,$20-$25, $30 two-day, thehookmpls.com)

2. Minnesota Orchestra: The sound of a saxophone is often heard in jazz and R&B, but seldom in a classical concert hall. Steven Banks is out to change that. He was the first saxophonist to ever place first at the prestigious Young Concert Artists auditions, and that led to Billy Childs composing a saxophone concerto for him, called "Diaspora." Banks performs it this weekend with German conductor Ruth Reinhardt and the Minnesota Orchestra on a program that also features music from Sergei Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet." (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $36-$111, minnesotaorchestra.org)

3. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: Alina Ibragimova is an adventurous artist known for putting her own stamp on the most familiar of pieces. So expect exciting things when the classical-chart-topping, Gramophone Award-winning violinist makes her SPCO debut with her interpretation of Beethoven's lone Violin Concerto. Also on the program are works by Jean Sibelius and Arnold Schoenberg. (11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, 2 p.m. Sun. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, $12-$55, students and children free, thespco.org)

Also: The first night of the Cedar Cultural Center's annual Cedar Commissions, showcasing new works from composers via grants, features hip-hop/R&B innovator RZ Shahid, country-ish songwriter McKain Lakey and Ukrainian American artist YEV (7:30 p.m., $15 or $25/two-night); after stepping back in recent years, local indie-folk hero Mason Jennings is settling in for a two-night, three-show stand at the Dakota to tout his recent album, "Underneath the Roses" (7 p.m., also 7 and 9 p.m. Sat., $40-$45); veteran virtuosos Corky Siegel, the bluesy pianist and harmonica blower, and Randy Sabien, the jazzy violinist, team up again (6 p.m. Crooners, $40-$50); renowned Twin Cities drummer JT Bates will lead his namesake quartet over two adventurous nights at the new North Loop venue Berlin (7-10 p.m., $30).





Saturday, Feb. 10

4. Black Violin: Last seen at the Ordway, classically trained violist Wil B and violinist Kev Marcus mashup classical music with hip-hop into a highly entertaining program. They started two decades ago in Florida, won on "Showtime at the Apollo" and moved on to work with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Aerosmith, among others. Black Violin has released five albums, earned two Grammy nominations and started a foundation to encourage young musicians. In concert, Black Violin is joined by drummer Nat Stokes, DJ SPS and keyboardist Liston Gregory III. Soulful Texas singer/songwriter Abraham Alexander opens. (8 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., S., Mpls., $31-$256, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Nashville indie-folkie Briston Maroney, known for "Freakin' Out on the Interstate," is touring behind his sophomore album, "Ultrapure" (7 p.m. First Avenue, $25); Maud Hixson offers a pre-Valentine's program of silly love songs, from Tom Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein and others (6 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $30-$40; Night 2 of the Cedar Commissions new works showcase features Yiddish folk singer Sarah Larsson, rhythm-maker Lady Xøk aka Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra and punk artist Tri Vo (7:30 p.m., Cedar Cultural Center, $15); Latino groovers Malamanya host their monthly dance party at the Uptown VFW (9 p.m., $15-$20); what's left of the '80s hair band Firehouse and '70s glam-rock unit Sweet are on tour together (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $35-$52); noisemaking hooligans Murf top off a four-band punk bill at Cloudland Theater (6:30 p.m., $15); the Erratix, Atomic Lights and Los Outsiders rock Palmer's Bar (8 p.m., $10).





Sunday, Feb. 11

5. Talk: He looks like he could be a bouncer at a biker bar, but singer/songwriter Nicholas Durocher is actually the tender-voiced singer/songwriter behind the melancholy folk-rock hit "Run Away to Mars." Under the stage alias Talk, the Ottawa, Ontario, native is enjoying breakout status since the song went viral on TikTok in 2022 and then hit No. 1 on Billboard's adult-alternative chart last year. We're the third date on his first U.S. headlining tour following October's release of his debut album, "Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees," featuring lots more Mumford-style emo strumming. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)

Also: St. Paul's ever-versatile, ever-resourceful Dan Chouinard offers his piano bar version of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" on its 100th anniversary with vocalists Maria Jette and Bradley Greenwald (5 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); loop-pioneering drummer/keyboardist Dosh kicks off his Sunday night residency with "friends" to help inaugurate Berlin (7 p.m., free).





Monday, Feb. 12

6. The Kills: Whether teamed with Jack White in the Dead Weather or her longtime collaborator Jamie Hince in the Kills, Alison Mosshart has delivered some of the most intense performances at First Ave of the past two decades. She just delivers on all fronts as a frontperson, including her smoky voice and fiery persona. There's every reason to believe her long-awaited return with Hince will live up to the standard. Their first album in seven years, "God Games," is a sonic bonanza, with full-steam rockers and more stylish and seductive but still ultra-powerful slow jams. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $43, axs.com)

Also: Berklee-trained, Nashville-based singer/guitarist Jax Hollow brings blues-rock fire to 2023′s "Only the Wild Ones," her first full-length (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$30); the Roe Family Singers are back for their weekly gig after releasing a new all-original album, "Sisters & Brothers" (8 p.m., free); former Cloak Ox bandmates Jeremy Ylvisaker and Andrew Broder are playing an instrumental duo set at Berlin (7 p.m., free).





Tuesday, Feb. 13

7. Madonna: Never one to wallow in nostalgia, the Queen of Pop has made an exception for her Celebration Tour. It celebrates her 40 phenomenal years in the music business, telling her story with video clips, vintage looks, an army of dancers and many hits, including "Like a Prayer" and "Vogue." The tour, originally set to land in St. Paul on July 30 last year, was postponed after Madonna was hospitalized in June with a viral infection. To assure that fans know about her state of mind, she's added Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" to the set list. (8:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $110-$1,800, ticketmaster.com)

Also: New Orleans-schooled Twin Cities second-line revelers Jack Brass Band usually throw the best Fat Tuesday party in town, and they are doing it this year at Icehouse (8 p.m., $12-$17); the Brass Messengers and Brasszilla pair up for another Mardi Gras blowout at Palmer's Bar (8 p.m., $15); Chicago pop-rockers the Plain White T's of "Hey There Delilah" fame are out promoting a new self-titled album (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30-$50); Valet frontman Robin Kyle continues his monthlong songwriters residency at the 331 Club (9:30 p.m., free).





Wednesday, Feb. 14

8. Sarah Jarosz: The Texas-born singer/songwriter has spent much of her professional career in New York, picking up four Grammys in folk, American roots and Americana categories. The former "A Prairie Home Companion" favorite has recently relocated to Nashville where she made her sixth album, "Polaroid Lovers," which dropped in January. Not only did she work with songwriting collaborators (including Natalie Hemby and Ruston Kelly) for the first time, but she also teamed up with Daniel Tashian, producer of Kacey Musgraves' Grammy-grabbing "Golden Hour." "Polaroid Loves" is more slickly produced country-pop than Jarosz's previous efforts but "Columbus & 89th" and "Mezcal and Lime" stand out. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$55, axs.com)

9. Indigo De Souza: After a long string of opening gigs in town for Sylvan Esso, Mitski and Lucy Dacus — quite an impressive run, actually — the dramatic North Carolina singer/songwriter is making her overdue Mainroom headlining debut. She dropped her second album, "All This Will End," last May via Omaha's Bright Eyes-affiliated Saddle Creek Records after working with Bon Iver cohort Brad Cook on her debut. The lead track, "Younger & Dumber," is a soft lament that makes her sound old and wise at age 27, but there's still a lot of youthful attitude in rockier tracks like "You Can Be Mean." (8 p.m. First Ave, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com)

10. Sweethearts Show: What is it like to perform with your spouse? Maybe you didn't even know these entertainers were married couples. Five Minnesota musical couples, who are regulars at Crooners, will get romantic for Valentine's Day with their favorite love songs. It's singer Maud Hixson and pianist Rick Carlson, singer Jennifer Grimm and guitarist Joe Cruz, singer/instrumentalists Laura Mackenzie and Gary Rue, singer/actors Dennis Curley and Jim Robinson, and the only duo with the same surname, singer Aimee and guitarist/singer Boyd Lee. (5 & 8 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $35-$45, Eventbrite.com)

Also: Maybe more for the heartbroken than the romantics, local rock greats Kiss the Tiger are heading up a tribute to Minnesotan-in-law Lucinda Williams for Valentine's day (8 p.m., Turf Club, $15); stylish veteran jazz trio the Stablemates are setting the sentimental mood at Icehouse (6-9 p.m., $10).







