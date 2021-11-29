See more of the story

A Minneapolis was sentenced to a term topping 25 years for fatally shooting a stranger during a brief encounter at a Lake Street convenience store in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty in September to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop at 1700 E. Lake St.

With time spent in jail since his arrest, Stubblefield will serve slightly more than 16 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint, Decker was in town to help a woman move, and they stopped at the store shortly before midnight on March 24 for a beverage. Decker decided to leave after a security guard told him that he needed to wear a protective mask to remain inside.

On his way out, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet. After Decker denied the accusation, Stubblefield spit in his face and shot him.