Star power is plentiful among the 10 finalists for Mr. Basketball.

Gophers recruit Isaac Asuma, a 6-3 guard from Cherry, is in the list of candidates announced by the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Committee on Monday. The award, established in 1975, is given to the best boys high school basketball senior in the state.

Two other Big Ten recruits, both headed to Wisconsin, are in the group. They are Breck 6-2 guard Daniel Freitag and Lakeville North 6-6 forward Jack Robison.

Three other high-major Division I recruits join the trio in Park Center 6-4 guard Casmir Chavis, Totino-Grace 6-7 forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu and Wayzata 6-9 forward Jackson McAndrew. Chavis is headed to Washington, Johnson-Arigu to Miami (Florida) and McAndrew to Creighton.

Rounding out the list are St. Cloud Tech 6-2 guard Tameron Ferguson; Minneapolis Washburn 6-9 forward Kyle Jorgensen; Shakopee 6-0 guard Jalen Langsy; and Minnetonka 6-1 guard Andy Stefonowicz. Jorgensen and Stefonowicz are both Division I-bound, to Colorado State and North Dakota State, respectively. Langsy is headed to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and Ferguson is undecided.

DeLaSalle's Nasir Whitlock won the award last season.

Mr. Basketball finalists

Isaac Asuma, Cherry

Casmir Chavis, Park Center

Tameron Ferguson, St. Cloud Tech

Daniel Freitag, Breck

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Totino-Grace

Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn

Jalen Langsy, Shakopee

Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata

Jack Robison, Lakeville North

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka