WEDNESDAY
basketball • BOYS
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 59, North St. Paul 51
• South St. Paul 76, St. Thomas Acad. 55
• Two Rivers 76, Simley 45
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53
METROPOLITAN AREA
• CHOF 69, United Christian 44
• East Ridge 74, Totino-Grace 72
• Hill-Murray 73, St. Paul Washington 64
• Hope Academy 104, Community of Peace 22
• Minnetonka 84, Chanhassen 62
• St. Michael-Alb. 63, Champlin Park 56
• St. Croix Prep 77, St. Paul Highland Park 50
• SW Christian 79, Blake 54
MINNESOTA
• Win-E-Mac 69, Red Lake County 54
basketball • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Lakeville North 70, Owatonna 30
• Lakeville South 76, Farmington 54
• New Prague 65, Rochester John Marshall 49
• Rochester Mayo 73, Rochester Century 48
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Chaska 73, Shakopee 47
• Eden Prairie 85, Waconia 62
• Prior Lake 72, Chanhassen 66
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Eagan 67, Park of Cottage Grove 31
• Eastview 86, Bloomington Jefferson 22
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• East Ridge 96, St. Paul Central 18
• Stillwater 74, Tartan 26
• Woodbury 54, Roseville 48
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 68, Spring Lake Park 61
• Mounds View 81, Osseo 74 2 OT
• Park Center 72, Irondale 18
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Edina 81, St. Louis Park 51
• Mpls. Southwest 58, Armstrong 56
• Wayzata 109, Mpls. Washburn 32
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Anoka 74, Cambridge-Isanti 61
• Blaine 49, Forest Lake 43
• Centennial 72, Duluth East 27
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Brainerd 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56
• Elk River 73, Buffalo 37
• Sartell 62, Moorhead 44
• St. Michael-Albertville 90, Bemidji 27
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 69, Faribault 41
• Kasson-Mantorville 66, Austin 58
• Stewartville 66, Red Wing 37
• Winona 62, Northfield 46
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Mankato East 88, Worthington 36
• Marshall 72, Hutchinson 42
• New Ulm 64, Mankato West 58
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Mpls. South 29
• Mpls. Roosevelt 51, Simley 41
• St. Paul Como Park 75, St. Paul Highland Park 33
• Two Rivers 42, South St. Paul 34
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 74, North St. Paul 40
• Mahtomedi 72, Mpls. Edison 16
• St. Anthony 87, Mpls. Henry 58
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 103, Mound Westonka 31
• Delano 79, Richfield 36
• Holy Angels 68, Bloomington Kennedy 38
• Orono 79, Cooper 53
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Cloquet 58, Hibbing 20
• Grand Rapids 73, Chisago Lakes 43
• North Branch 72, Hermantown 44
• Rock Ridge 86, Duluth Denfeld 14
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Lake City 60, Caledonia 39
• Rochester Lourdes 59, Chatfield 23
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Hayfield 71, Blooming Prairie 37
• Rushford-Peterson 57, Grand Meadow 38
Section 7 • first round
• Bigfork 55, North Woods 52
• Floodwood 43, Carlton/Wrenshall 30
• Hill City/Northland 70, McGregor 57
• Mt. Iron-Buhl 93, Nashwauk-Keewatin 19
• South Ridge 87, Silver Bay 31
hockey • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Hill-Murray 4, Gentry Academy 2
• White Bear Lake 5, Stillwater 1
Section 6 • championship
• Edina 4, Wayzata 1
Section 8 • championship
• Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Buffalo 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Northfield 4, Dodge County 1
Section 2 • championship
• Orono 4, Minneapolis 1
Section 3 • championship
• New Ulm 4, Marshall 2
Section 5 • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Monticello 1
Section 7 • championship
• Hermantown 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0