Ten Minnesota hospital systems pledged Wednesday to confront the rising problem of gun violence, including mass shooting events like those at a Texas public school last month and locally at a Buffalo, Minn., clinic last year.

Chief executives of all 10 systems said that gun deaths have reached "epidemic levels" that threaten communities in general but also the safety of medical facilities. Firearm-related deaths in Minnesota have risen over the past two decades from 312 in 2000 to 513 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We believe it is time to declare gun violence as a public health crisis and to work to prevent the deaths of innocent people of all ages and backgrounds," their statement said.

The group consisted of leaders of the Allina, CentraCare, Children's, Essentia, Gillette, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, M Health Fairview, North Memorial and Sanford systems. Mayo Clinic was not part of the group, having issued its own statement denouncing gun violence after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 grade school students and two teachers dead.

Wednesday's statement offered no specific solutions, but leaders of the systems hope the unique level of cooperation among hospitals in Minnesota can produce change. While gun access is a politically divisive issue in the U.S., firearm-related deaths also can be traced to problems such as untreated mental and substance abuse disorders.

One person died and four were injured at Allina's Buffalo clinic in February 2021 by an opioid-dependent man who had been denied more prescription painkillers. The shooter, Gregory Ulrich, awaits sentencing and a mandatory life sentence in prison after being found guilty June 2.

Minnesota hospitals have set aside competitive interests before to address urgent health problems, forming the Safest in America collaboration years ago to standardize practices such as the marking of body parts to reduce surgical errors. They issued a full-page newspaper ad in December when bed overcrowding reached crisis levels amid a severe COVID-19 wave.

"We see the impacts of gun violence firsthand every day," the statement said. "We uniquely understand the devastation of this violence in our hospitals and clinics, and the toll it takes on individuals, families, communities and the care providers who treat the victims. We have an important role to play in creating a safer future for all."

Firearms were the means in 46% of Minnesota's 354 suicides in 2020 and 63% of its 138 homicides that year, according to the CDC.

Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing on Tuesday for a $93 million mental health reform package that could address these issues. The governor cautioned against "stigmatizing and demonizing" the vast majority of people with mental illnesses who aren't violent, but said more needs to be done to address the root problems that compel people to harm others or themselves.

"What are we missing back upstream?" he asked. "What are we missing in the disconnect in schools and families and things like that?"